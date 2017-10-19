Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 19 points in regular season debut
Brooks contributed 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, four steals, two assists, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 103-91 win over the Pelicans.
Brooks ended up matching Marc Gasol for second on the team in minutes, trailing only Mike Conley. There will be no shortage of competition for playing time along the wing, especially once Wayne Selden (quadriceps) and Ben McLemore (foot) are healthy. However, Brooks certainly made a strong first impression.
More News
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....