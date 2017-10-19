Brooks contributed 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, four steals, two assists, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 103-91 win over the Pelicans.

Brooks ended up matching Marc Gasol for second on the team in minutes, trailing only Mike Conley. There will be no shortage of competition for playing time along the wing, especially once Wayne Selden (quadriceps) and Ben McLemore (foot) are healthy. However, Brooks certainly made a strong first impression.