Allen (hand) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Allen suffered a left hand injury in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, and it appears as though he'll miss a second straight game as a result. If he's ultimately held out, Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton could see increased run for Memphis.
