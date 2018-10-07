Rabb finished with seven points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 109-104 preseason victory over Indiana.

After playing just 12 minutes in his preseason debut, Rabb saw a much heftier workload in this one and certainly appeared to be rolling on all cylinders. He hauled in a dozen boards to go with a combined six defensive stats. Obviously, this kind of production was due in large part to the Grizzlies resting a number of players. If he should ever find his way into some consistent minutes, Rabb has an interesting fantasy game and would be worth a look.