Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Hauls down 13 rebounds in loss
Rabb tallied six points (3-5 FG), and 13 rebounds in 24 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Rabb bombarded his way to a career-high 13 rebounds while matching his season-high with 24 minutes of action. Rabb continues to see sporadic minutes and despite this outburst, he is nowhere near trustworthy in most formats. If for some reason he is afforded some regular playing time, he could be a rebounding streamer for those in deeper leagues.
