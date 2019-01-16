The Grizzlies recalled Rabb from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.

Rabb should be available for the Grizzlies' game Wednesday against the Bucks following a one-day stint in the G League. He suited up in the Hustle's 113-106 loss to the South Bay Lakers, supplying 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes.