Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Returns from G League
The Grizzlies recalled Rabb from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.
Rabb should be available for the Grizzlies' game Wednesday against the Bucks following a one-day stint in the G League. He suited up in the Hustle's 113-106 loss to the South Bay Lakers, supplying 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes.
