Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb: Starting finale
Rabb will start Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports South reprots.
Rabb will get the starting nod for Wednesday's season finale. In 12 previous starts this year, Rabb's averaging 10.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 24.4 minutes.
