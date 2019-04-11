Rabb will start Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports South reprots.

Rabb will get the starting nod for Wednesday's season finale. In 12 previous starts this year, Rabb's averaging 10.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 24.4 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...