Winslow is out for rest Friday against the Clippers.
Winslow has played three consecutive games since returning from a serious hip injury, and the team will give him the night off on the second half of a back-to-back set. In his absence, Desmond Bane and John Konchar could see extra minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Gets sizable workload in debut•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Making season debut Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Questionable Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Aiming to return in February•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: No timetable for return•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Missing another game•