Grizzlies' Mike Conley: May be done for season
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Conley (ankle) wouldn't play Sunday against the Mavericks and acknowledged the point guard might not be available for the team's final two regular-season contests Tuesday in Detroit and Wednesday at home versus the Warriors, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
The sore left ankle will extend Conley's streak of absences to four and it seems quite likely he won't be back in action before the 2018-19 campaign draws to a close. The non-contending Grizzlies aren't incentivized to push their star point guard to return for a trio of rather meaningless games, even though it's not believed his ankle issue is anything that will trouble him heading into the offseason. With Conley out for at least one more game, Tyler Dorsey and Delon Wright are expected to act as the Grizzlies' primary ball handlers.
