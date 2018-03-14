Grizzlies' Mike Conley: No longer on crutches

Conley (heel) has progressed to no longer needing crutches, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Conley underwent season-ending surgery to "smooth a small bone protrusion" in his left heel back in late January. Things are seemingly progressing as expected, with the expectation that he'll be fully healthy ahead of the 2018-19 training camp.

