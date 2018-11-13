Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Out again Wednesday
Casspi (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee.
Although Casspi appears to be closing in on a return to the court, he'll be sidelined for the fifth consecutive contest with a sore right knee. He'll set his sights on returning in time for Friday's matchup with Sacramento.
