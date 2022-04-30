Coach Taylor Jenkins said Saturday that Williams (knee) is considered day-to-day, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.
Williams was unavailable for Friday's Game 6 against Minnesota due to knee soreness, but it seems as though he'll have a chance to return for the second-round series against the Warriors. If the 20-year-old misses any second-round matchups, John Konchar and Kyle Anderson should see a slight uptick in usage.
