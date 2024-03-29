Williams (hip) will likely miss the rest of the 2023-24 campaign, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Williams was expected to be re-evaluated in early April, but it doesn't make sense to rush him back with the Grizzlies already out of playoff contention. With Memphis banged up, Williams saw extended playing early in the campaign and averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.4 minutes across 51 appearances (15 starts). The 2021 first-round pick is under contract with the Grizzlies for one more season and will be 23 years old in September.