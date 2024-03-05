The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that Williams has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain of hip flexor and low back muscles and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Even if Williams returns right at the four-week mark, there would be just two weeks left of games in the regular season. Derrick Rose (back/groin) will also miss multiple weeks, joining Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger) and Ja Morant (shoulder) on the long-term injury list. With Memphis shorthanded this season, Williams has played admirably in an expanded role, averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.4 minutes across 51 appearances (15 starts).