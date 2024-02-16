Williams chipped in 27 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 win over Milwaukee.

Williams was forced to handle a massive workload due to the absence of John Konchar (quadriceps), but he stepped up to the challenge and responded by posting a career-best scoring mark. Williams has handled a bench role most of the season and has racked up just 10 starts, averaging 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in those contests. However, and given Memphis' recent injury problems, it wouldn't be surprising if Williams is trusted into a more significant role following the All-Star break.