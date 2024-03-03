Williams (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.
Williams had to be helped to the lower room late in overtime of Saturday's loss to Portland due to a back injury. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but Williams' next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Exits with back injury Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Comes close to double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Draws start Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Scores career-high 27 points•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Gets chance to start•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Gets 22 minutes in return•