Williams left Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers with an apparent back injury during overtime, Jonah Dylan of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. He finished the game with nine points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes.

Williams was helped to the locker room with a few minutes left in overtime and didn't return, so the medical staff will have enough time to assess him ahead of Monday's game against the Nets. Right now, he should be listed as questionable, but it wouldn't be shocking if he's forced to miss a few games if he's dealing with a significant injury.