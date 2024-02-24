Williams will join the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams getting the nod isn't a huge surprise, as he had arguably his best game of the campaign prior to the All-Star break with 27 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 36 minutes.