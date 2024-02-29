Williams had 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to Minnesota.

Williams has started in each of Memphis' last four games, mainly due to the team's overall lack of depth and injury issues that have plagued the Grizzlies all season long, but he's made a strong impression, scoring in double digits in three of those outings. He remains a fringe fantasy alternative in most formats due to the inconsistency of his role, but he could be worth a shot as a streaming alternative in some slates or deep formats. He's averaging 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 appearances (four starts).