Williams (foot) is probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Williams is likely to return from a 13-game absence with soreness in his right foot, just in time for the regular-season finale. Considering the Grizzlies have six rotation players listed as doubtful for the contest, Williams could be in line for a large workload if he's available.
