Williams produced seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Saturday's 142-112 loss to the Warriors.

Williams drew the start in place of Dillon Brooks (suspension) and had little impact on the final result. Although the rookie has fared well off the bench for Memphis, he never got in the groove despite 30 minutes on the floor. The rookie shows definite promise, but it's very difficult to fill Brooks' shoes. Williams will shift back to the bench with Brooks' return, resulting in a significant defensive upgrade for the Grizzlies.