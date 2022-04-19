Bogdanovic (ankle) is available for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Heat.
As expected, Bogdanovic will take the court despite left ankle soreness. Bogdanovic finished Game 1 with six points (0-8 FG, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench.
