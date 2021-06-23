Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Wednesday's Game 1 at Milwaukee, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The 28-year-old's availability for the series opener was up in the air, but he's been cleared to play after going through a pregame workout. Bogdanovic is averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.9 minutes through 12 games in the playoffs.