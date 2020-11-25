Bogdanovic will play for the Hawks, as the Kings declined to match Atlanta's four-year, $72 million offer sheet for the restricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Kings management brought the decision down to the last minute but ultimately decided to let the 28-year-old walk. Bogdanovic is likely to start at shooting guard for the revamped Hawks, who clearly have playoff aspirations. For the Kings last season, the versatile guard/wing averaged 15.1 points on 12.6 shots, 3.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes. Given how much the Hawks paid to get Bogdanovic on the roster, we shouldn't be surprised if he crosses the 30-minute threshold with the team.