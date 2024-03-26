Bogdanovic logged 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 120-118 victory over Boston.

Bogdanovic delivered his fifth-straight game with double-digit scoring, and he's averaging 15.6 points per game over that span. His production has been fueled by burying 47.1 percent of 6.8 threes per game, knocking down at least three triples in four of the aforementioned contests.