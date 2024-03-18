Bogdanovic went back to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 110-93 win over the Clippers and did not return, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bogdanovic headed to the locker room with about seven minutes remaining in the game and did not return to the sideline. He was able to walk under his own power and nothing was noticeably wrong, so he could have just left the sideline knowing his night was over as the team was up by 20 points. More information should be given postgame, but at this point, there seem to be no issues here.