Bogdanovic (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic missed Friday's contest against the Jazz, but it seems that will be a short-lived absence, and it wouldn't be shocking if he handles his regular workload against the Clippers on Sunday. Bogdanovic is averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.