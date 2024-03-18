Bogdanovic (undisclosed) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Bogdanovic went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Lakers for an undisclosed reason, but he'll be able to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.8 minutes per game.