Murray supplied 30 points (13-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Murray failed to record a sixth consecutive double-double, but the versatile guard continues to make a massive impact on the offensive end of the court as a primary scorer and playmaker for a Hawks team that continues to operate without Trae Young (finger). Murray's impact has been massive for the Hawks, as he's averaging 27.7 points, 9.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game over his last 10 appearances. To note, Atlanta has gone 5-5 in that span.