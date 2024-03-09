Murray is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus New Orleans due to a left calf contusion.
Murray hasn't missed a game since Feb. 9 and isn't expected to do so Sunday despite dealing with a calf injury. With Trae Young (finger) out for a lengthy period, Murray should continue to be relied upon as Atlanta's primary playmaker.
