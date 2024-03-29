Murray chipped in 44 points (18-44 FG, 6-19 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 47 minutes during Thursday's 123-122 overtime victory over the Celtics.

Murray had one of the best games of his career on a night when the Hawks desperately needed him. He delivered by posting a career-best scoring output, and he capped it off by hitting the game-winning shot with less than a second left in overtime. Murray continues to play at an extremely high level in the absence of Trae Young (finger), and he's experiencing quite an uptick as a scorer, recording 28 or more points in four of his last five appearances.