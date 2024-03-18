Murray amassed 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-93 win over the Clippers.

Atlanta was the more cohesive team Sunday night, and Murray deserves a lot of the credit. Murray has propped up the Hawks during Trae Young's (finger) absence and he'll keep Atlanta's offensive engine humming as they make a push for a playoff berth. Over the 11 games since Young's injury, Murray has averaged 26.1 points, 8.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals.