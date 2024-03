Bey sustained a hyperextended left knee during Sunday's game against the Pelicans and will not return.

Bey exited early in the fourth quarter in obvious pain, so his status will be worth keeping a close eye on over the next couple of days as Atlanta heads into a three-game week. Prior to the injury, Bey started and played 27 minutes, finishing with 14 points (3-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists.