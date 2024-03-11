Bey suffered a torn left ACL and is out for the remainder of the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

This is a massive blow to the Hawks, and the timing for Bey is awful as he's set to hit restricted free agency this summer. He'll end the campaign with 63 appearances and averages of 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 three-pointers on 41.6 percent shooting from the field. Bey's absence will open up a lot of minutes in Atlanta, and guys like Garrison Mathews, Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter could have more opportunities going forward.