Bey provided 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Friday's 123-121 loss to Toronto.

The fourth-year forward just missed his ninth double-double of the season. Bey appears to be blossoming in Atlanta -- he's scored in double digits in seven straight games, and 12 straight if you don't count a Feb. 2 tilt against Phoenix that he left early due to a minor ankle injury. In those 12 contests, Bey is averaging 18.3 points, 7.6 boards, 2.3 threes and 2.1 assists.