Bey amassed 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-117 loss to the Celtics.

The former Piston led the Hawks in scoring on a night when Trae Young had trouble getting his shot to fall against Boston's defense and Dejounte Murray (back) was in street clothes. Bey's production remains erratic -- twice in the last nine games, he's scored two points or less -- but the fourth-year forward has in general been a solid complementary piece for Atlanta, averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.6 threes over his last 16 contests.