Bey amassed nine points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Sunday's 123-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bey scored single digits for the first time in his past four games, continuing what has been a modest yet underwhelming start to his Atlanta career. Since being traded to the Hawks, Bey has eclipsed 20 points only once, adding very little in terms of peripheral production. Given his role tends to fluctuate from one night to the next, he should be viewed as nothing more than a stream option for anyone in need of points and triples.