Young collected 18 points (8-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 loss to the Hornets.

Young struggled from beyond the arc and committed six turnovers. Nevertheless, the rookie posted his third straight double-double and continues to carry his team offensively. As long as you can live with the turnovers and inconsistent shooting, Young makes for a fine option across all fantasy formats.