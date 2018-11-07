Hawks' Trae Young: Another double-double in Tuesday's loss
Young collected 18 points (8-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 loss to the Hornets.
Young struggled from beyond the arc and committed six turnovers. Nevertheless, the rookie posted his third straight double-double and continues to carry his team offensively. As long as you can live with the turnovers and inconsistent shooting, Young makes for a fine option across all fantasy formats.
