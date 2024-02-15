Young racked up 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and 12 assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-99 loss to the Hornets.
Young didn't have a good shooting performance and struggled as a scoring threat, but he salvaged his fantasy stat line by delivering 12 assists -- the fifth time he posts double-digit dimes across his last six appearances. Young has been playing well of late and is averaging 24.8 points with 11.1 assists per game in six February contests.
