Young accumulated 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Young didn't perform well and ended up with more field goal attempts (18) than points scored (16) while also struggling badly from deep. The Hawks need Young to be at their best if they want to have a chance of at least keeping the games close in this series, but performances like this won't make the cut against a superior team such as Boston.