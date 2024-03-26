Hawks head coach Quin Snyder said Monday that Young (finger) has been working "on the basic things you would do" since undergoing surgery Feb. 27 to repair a torn radial collateral ligament in the fifth finger on his left hand, but the point guard remains without a clear target date for a return, Kelly Price of Fox 5 Atlanta reports. "We're further along in it, but it's still relatively soon to be making an assessment as it pertains to when he returns."

Young had been scheduled to be re-evaluated this past weekend -- four weeks following the date of his surgery -- and while the 25-year-old seems to be progressing as anticipated, his return to game action doesn't appear to be imminent. After Monday's 120-118 win over the Celtics, the Hawks sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, seven games behind the sixth-place Pacers and 5.5 games ahead of the 11th-place Nets. At this stage, Atlanta looks to be locked fairly securely into the Play-In Tournament regardless of what happens over the final three weeks of the regular season, so the team has no real need to rush Young back into action until he's medically cleared. Ideally for the Hawks, Young will play in a few games during the final week or two of the regular season to get himself fully ramped up and reconditioned for the Play-In Tournament, but it's uncertain if or when he'll be ready to do so.