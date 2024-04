Robinson isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game versus the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite starting in his last 17 outings, Robinson will come off the bench against Philadelphia after missing Miami's previous four contests with a back injury. Robinson is averaging 9.8 points, 1.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 21.4 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.