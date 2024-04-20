Robinson (back) recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes Friday in the Heat's 112-91 win over the Bulls in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.

Robinson missed the final four games of the regular season with left facet syndrome, but he was cleared to play in advance of the Heat's first game of the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday. He ultimately went unused in Wednesday's 105-104 loss to the 76ers, but a rotation spot opened up for Robinson on Friday with Jimmy Butler (knee) sidelined with an MCL sprain. Though Butler doesn't appear on track to return during the Heat's first-round playoff series with the Celtics, Robinson could be squeezed out of the rotation if the Heat get Terry Rozier (neck) back for Sunday's Game 1 in Boston.