Robinson (thigh) did not return to Saturday's 137-117 win over the Pistons. He finished with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 17 minutes.

There haven't been any updates regarding the severity of Robinson's injury. However, he shouldn't be considered a lock to suit up against the Spurs on Tuesday night. If Robinson is unavailable for that contest, Ronald Holland and Kevin Huerter are candidates to receive more playing time, with one of those players potentially moving into the starting lineup.