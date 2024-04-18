Robinson (back) is probable for Friday's Play-In Game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson missed the final four games of the regular season due to his back injury, and although he was available for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against the 76ers, he didn't see any playing time. It appears likely that he'll be able to suit up again Friday, and he could see some minutes since Jimmy Butler (knee) has been ruled out.