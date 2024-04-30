Robinson finished Monday's 102-88 loss to Boston in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over three minutes.

Robinson hit rock bottom in the loss, failing to score in just three minutes of playing time. It's a far cry from what he was doing during the regular season and highlights just how unimpactful he can be. The Heat will now head back to Boston where they will attempt to extend the series beyond five games.