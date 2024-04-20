Robinson is considered questionable for Sunday's Game 1 matchup with the Celtics due to a back injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson returned from a four-game absence to Friday's Play-In victory over the Bulls and recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes. His status for Sunday's season opener in Boston will presumably depend on how his back is feeling closer to tip-off. With Jimmy Butler (knee) and Terry Rozier (neck) sidelined, Robinson could see a healthy workload if his health is up to par.