Robinson won't start Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

The sharpshooter will return to action following a one-game absence due to lower-back soreness, though Daniss Jenkins will remain in the starting five. Robinson has averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 three-pointers, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.8 rebounds across 32.5 minutes per contest through four second-round appearances.