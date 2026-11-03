Robinson accumulated 24 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 124-91 win over the Hornets.

Robinson continues to defy logic, putting together arguably the best stretch of his career. Through seven games, he has been a top 30 player in standard leagues, averaging 17.9 points, 2.0 steals and 4.0 three-pointers, shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 88.5 percent from the line. He has connected on at least five triples on four separate occasions, while also tallying at least three steals in three straight games. He is a clear must-roster player, but should also be viewed as a potential sell-high candidate.