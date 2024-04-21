Robinson (back) is available for Sunday's Game 1 versus Boston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson was unavailable for Miami's Play-In Tournament loss to Philadelphia, but he returned in a win-or-go-home contest versus Chicago on Friday, dropping eight points in 12 minutes of a blowout victory. He's a candidate to step into a larger workload Sunday, especially with Terry Rozier (neck) and Jimmy Butler (knee) unavailable, but the extent to which he'll play is unclear after experiencing aggravations with his ongoing facet syndrome in recent weeks.