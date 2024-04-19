Robinson (back) is available for Friday's Play-In Game against Chicago, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson was probable for Friday's matchup, so his availability isn't very surprising. However, he was also available for Wednesday's Play-In Game against the 76ers but didn't see any playing time. Jimmy Butler (knee) and Terry Rozier (neck) are both out, so Miami may need minutes of Robinson even if he isn't 100 percent.